The Flaming Lips will be playing at Riverbend 2017 on Saturday, June 17.

Known for a sound that contains lush multi-layered psychedelic rock arrangements, they’re also acclaimed for their elaborate live shows.

LISTEN HERE | Riverbend 2017 playlist

The Flaming Lips have 3 Grammys and are best known for hits like ‘Do You Realize’ and ‘She Don’t Use Jelly.’

The Flaming Lips will perform at the Coke Stage at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.