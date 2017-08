Zoe Nutt & The Union will be playing at Riverbend 2017 on Saturday, June 17.

Zoë Nutt is a storyteller. She likes to tell stories with music and poignant and meaningful lyrics, but it’s perhaps her vocal interpretation of those words that brings her musical tales to life. Simply put, Zoë Nutt is a voice you will not soon forget.

Raised in Knoxville, and a graduate of Belmont University’s songwriting school in Nashville, Tennessee, Zoë has a way of quieting a room and hushing those voices in our heads that make it hard to sit and listen, so that all you want to do is hear the next thing she is going to sing.

Zoe Nutt & The Union will perform at the TVFCU Stage at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.