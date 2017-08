Brother Hawk will be playing at Riverbend 2017 on Saturday, June 17.

The Atlanta four-piece, consisting of guitarist-vocalist J.B Brisendine, bassist James Fedigan, keyboardist/organist Nick Johns and drummer Allan Carson, plays big, bluesy, soulful rock that feels classic (in the Allman Brothers/Lynyrd Skynyrd-ian sense of the word) while still leaving plenty of room for some modern alt-rock grooves (think My Morning Jacket or Band of Horses) that help set the band on contemporary ground.

Brother Hawk will perform at the TVFCU Stage at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.