Toby Keith will be playing at Riverbend 2017 on Friday, June 16.

The records sold, the charts topped and the arenas headlined. Gather the Entertainer of the Years, the multi-platinums and the multi-week No. 1s. Stack the televised performances, the magazine covers and the glowing reviews (toss in the scornful ones, too – why not?). Even the controversies – real and imagined – can pile in. All the attention, all the accolades, all the arguments fade away in the shadow of the only recognition Toby Keith ever wanted – the one that means the most. And it happened in June of 2015 with his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Toby Keith will perform at the Coke Stage at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16.