Jocelyn & Chris Arndt will be playing at Riverbend 2017 on Friday, June 16.

Devastatingly powerful vocals & retro-rock guitar, with lyrics that run the gamut between vulnerable to all-out venomous, siblings Jocelyn & Chris Arndt’s music is a modern throwback to authentic album-rock.

Jocelyn and Chris’s live album “30,000 Miles”, recorded at venues across the country in 2016 is currently #8 on The Jambands Top 30 Album Chart. Together with their band, Jocelyn & Chris logged performances in 21 states in the past 12 months, including stops at The Sundance Film Festival, Mountain Jam Music Festival, SXSW, The Viper Room and Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, Milwaukee Summerfest, and numerous other top venues and events.

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt will perform at the TVFCU Stage at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 16.