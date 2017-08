SubKonscious will be playing at Riverbend 2017 on Friday, June 16.

Chattanooga rock band Subkonscious brings a modern approach to the industrial/alternative style of the mid-’90s. Heavy guitars, striking synths, thumping bass, and intricate drumming bring the music of Subkonscious to life.

Subkonscious will perform at the TVFCU Stage at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, June 16.