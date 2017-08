Morris Day & The Time With Cameo will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Thursday, June 15.

Morris Day and his quirky accompanists have carved out a sizable cult following over the past two decades as purveyors of catchy, contagious, multilayered funk. They’re known for unforgettable hits like ‘The Walk,’ ‘Oaktree,’ and ‘Fishnet.’

Cameo has maintained its core funkiness for nearly four decades selling over 20 million records. Their sound and reputation for live performances have set one of the benchmarks that artists aspire to reach.

Morris Day & The Time With Cameo will perform at the Coke Stage at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.