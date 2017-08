Brett Young will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Wednesday, June 14.

Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. “Destined for mass appeal” (Rolling Stone Country), Brett is preparing to release his self-titled, debut album on BMLG Records February 10, 2017.

The album was recorded in Nashville with producer Dann Huff (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Steven Tyler) and features 11 of the 12 tracks co-written by Brett, including his debut No. 1 single “Sleep Without You.”

Brett Young will perform at the Bud Light Stage at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.