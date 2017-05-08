Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Kathy Tugman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Kathy Tugman

Posted: Updated:

Kathy Tugman will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Wednesday, June 14.

Kathy Tugman has performed at Riverbend three times. 

This year, with a new album (“Love Song Nineteen”), she teams with the Rocky River Rangers to blend bluegrass and Americana-rockabilly into something new – Bluebilly Music, a balm to the ears and to the soul.

Kathy Tugman will perform at the TVFCU Stage at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

