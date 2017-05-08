Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Chase Martin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Chase Martin

Chase Martin will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Wednesday, June 14.

Chase Martin is an American Country Pop Singer/Songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee.

She has country roots with an R&B flair.

Chase is currently in the studio recording her first album that will be out this summer.

Chase Martin will perform at the Chevy Stage at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

