Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Jamie Grace

Jamie Grace is more than just a contemporary Christian musician, singer and rapper, the Atlanta native is a songwriter as well.

In 2010, TobyMac found her songs on YouTube and signed her to his label Gotee Records for two albums.

Grace’s song “Hold Me” landed her a nomination at the 2012 Grammys and won the 2012 Dove Award for New Artist of the Year.

Jamie Grace will perform at the Bud Light Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.