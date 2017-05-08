Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Calling Glory

Calling Glory will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Tuesday, June 13.

This contemporary Christian group hails from Athens, TN.

The band- consisting of Dana Potvin, Jones Beene, and Drew Crabtree released their first EP Daylight in the fall of 2009, which was followed by Teach Me to Love in 2011, From Heaven To Earth in 2013, and Life & Spirit in 2015.

The guys write their own music as well as cover modern worship songs and classic hymns, “We like to think of ourselves as not just a band but a worship band.” said guitarist Jones Beene. Lead Singer Dana Potvin explains “We hope that we can not only encourage the body of Christ, but also challenge them to go deeper in their relationship with Him

Calling Glory will perform at the Chevy Stage at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.