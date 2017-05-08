Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Old Dominion

Old Dominion will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Sunday, June 11.

Proving that they are not your average country band, Old Dominion lend old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly hook-heavy pop nuggets. Old Dominion have emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands in country music, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound.

The band released their first full-length album Meat and Candy, which Entertainment Weekly called a “deceptively smart, occasionally cheeky, stellar debut.” Old Dominion released their PLATINUM two-week No.1“Break Up With Him” and RIAA certified GOLD hit “Snapback” prior to their third single “Song For Another Time,” which is Top 10 and climbing.

Old Dominion will perform at the Bud Light Stage at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.