Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Old Dominion

Hamilton County students head back to class Thursday, and many teachers across the County have been working all summer to prepare. Teachers at Rivermont Elementary School said they are excited to welcome students back to the classroom this school year.More
Hamilton County students head back to class Thursday, and many teachers across the County have been working all summer to prepare. Teachers at Rivermont Elementary School said they are excited to welcome students back to the classroom this school year.More
The tunnel, located in Tunnel Hill, was built in the 1850s to allow trains to pass through Chetoogeta Mountain.More
The tunnel, located in Tunnel Hill, was built in the 1850s to allow trains to pass through Chetoogeta Mountain.More