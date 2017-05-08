Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Watch The Duck

Watch The Duck will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Sunday, June 11.

Hailing from Alabama, WatchTheDuck (WtD) boldly fuses electronic music and soul to deliver a unique and pioneering sound to the global music community. Led by founding/performing members Jesse Rankins (vocalist – aka the Voice) and Eddie Smith III (producer/DJ aka the Sound), along with production partner Oscar White (engineer/guitarist aka theDuck), WtD is a force to be reckoned with, demolishing genre boundaries and setting new benchmarks in modern music.

WtD has experienced critical acclaim due to their fresh take on production. Atlanta hip- hop legend T.I. tapped WtD to lend their talent to “Light Em Up,” the track Billboard hailed as ‘Paperwork’s’ “darkest and strongest cut.” The collective has also collaborated with Beyoncé, The Dream, SchoolBoy Q, Afrojack, Young Jeezy, Tricky Stewart, Sevyn Streeter, and Pharrell Williams, among others.

Watch The Duck will perform at the Bud Light Stage at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.