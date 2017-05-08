Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Kaitlyn Baker

Kaitlyn Baker will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Sunday, June 11.

Kaitlyn Baker’s music has been described as country with tinges of blues, bluegrass, rock and gospel. This “coal miner’s daughter” has been attracting attention since the Academy of Country Music included her song “Coal Train” on the 2015 ACM Awards ZinePak album.

She was listed among “Top 10 Country Artists to Watch in 2017” in The Huffington Post.

Kaitlyn Baker will perform at the TVFCU Stage at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.