Video of girl's suicide attempt helped rescuers to save her - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Video of girl's suicide attempt helped rescuers to save her

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By JEFF MARTIN
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Sheriff's deputies say the 15-year-old Georgia girl took pills, put a plastic bag over her head and broadcast her suicide attempt as it was happening on Facebook Live.

It was the type of video sometimes removed by Facebook, which just announced a renewed effort to keep graphic violence off the site.

But the teenager's broadcast last week stayed online long enough for deputies to verify the video was real and search for her. She was found unresponsive but survived.

The rescue underscores what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says about the decision to remove such videos - or allow them to continue. He said these decisions can help save lives.

Facebook executives in March announced several efforts aimed at preventing suicide and say they're experimenting with more.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.