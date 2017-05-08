Farmers worry fluctuating weather may impact TN crops

Fluctuating temperatures and weather patterns in East Tennessee might be taking a toll on the growing season.

In the past week, East Tennessee felt record-breaking temperatures, both hot and cold.

Jeff Fox, co-owner of the Fruit & Berry Patch, said he doesn't know how his crops will handle the drastic changes in weather but he's noticing change.

His crops are still recovering from last year’s drought.

Normally during this time of year Fox has to thin out his apple trees by hand because there are so many buds. This year, though, there are much less.

"If you'll notice there's not a lot of apples on them. It could be from our late freeze or it could be from our drought last year," Fox said.

The same goes for his blueberry crops.

"They should be loaded with blueberries and you can see they are only partially full," he said.

Last year, the farm lost 70 percent of its strawberry crop. Fox is bringing in berries from South Carolina to keep up.

This year, he's worried about too much rain.

“Now we are starting to see too much and that could be an impact where you start seeing funguses, mold and stuff like that growing,” he said.

With any more rain, Fox is worried his strawberries will go bad.

"It's really nerve-wracking, but at the same time, what can you do about it?" he said.

With warmer temperatures expected later in the week, Fox is hopeful his berries will begin to dry out.