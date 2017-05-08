Chattanooga man seriously injured in Sunday night house fire

A Sunday night house fire on 7th Avenue seriously injured a Chattanooga man.

Initially, firefighters were dispatched with reports there was a person inside the home. When they arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and fire.

Chattanooga Fire Department Battalion Chief Lesley Morgan said the firefighters initially tried to force their way in through the front door, but could not get in. Firefighters then went around the side of the small house and forced their way in through a side window.

Once inside, the firefighters found an adult male toward the rear of the house. The firefighters carried the victim to another window and handed him off to other firefighters at the scene, according to CFD spokesman Bruce Garner.

The victim was rushed to Erlanger Medical Center by Hamilton County EMS. Firefighters said the victim had serious injuries. A pet dog also perished in the blaze.

An estimate on the dollar loss from the fire has not yet been made. The cause of the fire is under investigation.