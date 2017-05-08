"Accidental" shooting being investigated by Hamilton Co. deputie - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

"Accidental" shooting being investigated by Hamilton Co. deputies

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting that is described as "accidental."

Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Thrasher Pike about 7:30am Monday morning, according to Matt Lea, HCSO spokesman.
 
Detectives are currently at the scene and are investigating the shooting.

Channel 3 has a crew enroute to the scene.

