"Accidental" shooting being investigated by Hamilton Co. deputies

GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance

Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farm

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety

Police beef up patrols after 3 wounded at San Francisco park

IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21

US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21

The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them

Director of bombed mosque says it lacks security cameras

Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and money

President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles

Trump blasts NK over new report about its nuclear weapons

President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."

A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claims

DJ in groping case says he may have touched Swift's ribs

North Korea and the United States traded escalating threats, with Trump threatening "fire and fury like the world has never seen" and Pyongyang claiming it was examining plans for attacking Guam.

A Florida prosecutor says Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and will enter a diversion program later this year.

Investigators say a suspect accused of breaking into a Southern California home took a bathroom break and left DNA evidence in the toilet that led to his arrest.

A 3-day-old baby deer is being sent to a wildlife reserve after somebody thought they were helping the fawn by removing it from a desert area in Arizona.

3-day-old deer pulled from wild to spend life in captivity

Canada has sent about 100 soldiers to a remote spot on the Quebec-New York border where asylum seekers are crossing illegally.

Residents of the U.S. territory Guam are afraid after being caught in the middle of the rising tension between President Donald Trump and North Korea.

Guam's worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea

Assembly Republicans expect to vote next week on Gov. Scott Walker's $3 billion incentives bill for Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.

Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.

Taylor Swift's attorneys say they aren't trying to bankrupt a former Colorado DJ accused of groping the popstar, but they do want others to know 'that you can always say no'.

Taylor Swift wants case to serve as example to other victims

Gay rights advocates say Florida Gov. Rick Scott's office broke a commitment made after the massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse to pursue an executive order prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ state workers and contractors.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting that is described as "accidental."

Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Thrasher Pike about 7:30am Monday morning, according to Matt Lea, HCSO spokesman.



Detectives are currently at the scene and are investigating the shooting.

Channel 3 has a crew enroute to the scene.