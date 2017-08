MACON, GA (AP) - A Georgia teenager is in stable condition after being shot in the chest and walking up to 2 miles (3 kilometers) home for help.

The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2pRPVt1) the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that 16-year-old Daebreon Mims was shot late Friday night while walking with a friend. The two then walked to Mims' home on Crystal Lake Circle, which is nearly to 2 miles from Robin Hood Road, where he was shot. The precise location of the shooting remains unclear.

Mims' mother took him to the hospital.

No suspect information was immediately available.

