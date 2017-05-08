Tennessee Highway Patrol cadet class starts in August - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Highway Patrol cadet class starts in August

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Danny Viar Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Danny Viar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The deadline is this week for people wanting to apply for this summer's Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper cadet class.

The agency says state troopers assist the public, enforce criminal and traffic laws, save lives, investigate crashes and crimes, handle K-9s and more.

People interested in working with the Highway Patrol must be at least 21, be a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent. No applicants with felony convictions will be considered.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Apply online at http://agency.governmentjobs.com/tennessee/default.cfm .

Class starts Aug. 27.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.