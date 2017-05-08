UPDATE: Eastbound I-24 re-opened after semi overturns

UPDATE: TDOT and the THP have re-opened Interstate 24 eastbound to traffic. Drivers should expect some delays until a normal traffic flow returns.

UPDATE: I24E is back open after crash shut down interstate for nearly 4 hours. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) May 8, 2017

Eastbound Interstate 24 was closed Monday morning near the I-59 junction after a semi laden with food overturned. Traffic is being diverted to surface roads and to I-59. TDOT expects to have the roadway re-opened by 8:00am ET.

UPDATE: I24E Traffic being diverted to I59. Marion County people, use Highway 41. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/Z4rUtGag3n — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) May 8, 2017

Follow Michelle Heron on twitter for the latest updates for your morning commute.

PREVIOUS STORY: I-24 eastbound is shut down near the state line.

There is a crash near mile marker 166 which is near the split with I-59 in Dade County. We're told by Dade County Sheriff's Office, a semi carrying food has overturned.

Traffic moving again in 1 lane on I24E. Overturned semi still blocking other lane at I59 split. Estimated to be clear around 8 AM EST. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/pcIuTnCXQk — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) May 8, 2017

As of now, there are no injuries. Officials are headed to the scene.

We currently have a crew en route and will update you with the latest details.