UPDATE: Eastbound I-24 re-opened after semi overturns

The Rhea County Fair kicks off this week and organizers want to assure people that all safety precautions are being taken to make sure the rides there are safe.More
The Rhea County Fair kicks off this week and organizers want to assure people that all safety precautions are being taken to make sure the rides there are safe.More
A Vietnam Veteran found a Purple Heart at a yard sale, and has been searching for the medal's owner for the past two years.More
A Vietnam Veteran found a Purple Heart at a yard sale, and has been searching for the medal's owner for the past two years.More