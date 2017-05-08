A group of nine Chattanooga police officers are getting ready to leave for a multi-state bike ride in honor of fallen officers.

They are joining a nationwide fundraiser called the "Law Enforcement United's Road to Hope."

The annual ride honors all law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and remembers the survivors left behind. This year, the team has raised nearly $14,000 for the organization.

Chattanooga police officers along with more than 550 officers from around the country will ride from Atlantic City, New Jersey to the national mall in Washington D.C.

The 250 plus mile journey is expected to take two-and-a-half days.

The team's travels throughout the trek will be updated on CPD's Facebook page on a regular basis throughout the week.