Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, French toast recalled

PARSIPPANY, N. (AP) - A New Jersey-based food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast because they might be contaminated with Listeria.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. said Friday the safety of its customers is its top priority and no illnesses have been reported. It says it initiated the recall when testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can suffer fevers and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

Pinnacle Foods says it's working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall, which applies only to frozen products with "Best By" dates, not dry mixes or syrups.

Distributors and retailers are being notified so they can remove products from U.S. and Mexican store shelves.

All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

17 Retail Products  PKG UPC 
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921

2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Product  PKG UPC 
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903
