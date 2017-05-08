Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, French toast recalled

PARSIPPANY, N. (AP) - A New Jersey-based food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast because they might be contaminated with Listeria.
Pinnacle Foods Inc. said Friday the safety of its customers is its top priority and no illnesses have been reported. It says it initiated the recall when testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can suffer fevers and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.
Pinnacle Foods says it's working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall, which applies only to frozen products with "Best By" dates, not dry mixes or syrups.
Distributors and retailers are being notified so they can remove products from U.S. and Mexican store shelves.
All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:
|17 Retail Products
|PKG UPC
|AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
|019600054603
|AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
|019600054801
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600057703
|AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600058908
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600059684
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
|019600061007
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062004
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062103
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062202
|AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062301
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064701
|AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064909
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
|019600066408
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600068204
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600069102
|AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
|019600435907
|AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
|019600435921
2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).
|Product
|PKG UPC
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
|051000063915
|HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
|658276202903