Warm and sunny this week

Good Monday. We are looking at a great start to the work week. This afternoon will be sunny with highs warming into the upper 70s.

High pressure to our south will shoot in warm and slightly more humid air to the area through the rest of the week. Light southerly winds will jack our temps in the afternoon into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Thursday will see clouds building ahead of a cold front. That front will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms late Friday morning into Friday night. Friday's high will be a rain cooled 73.

Cooler and drier air will slide in behind the front for the weekend. Lows will be in the low 50s, and highs will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY: