3 IN YOUR TOWN: Mother's Day

Public service announcement: Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14th. It's never too early to start making plans.

If you're having a hard time coming up with something to do with dear Mom, how about a tour of rose gardens throughout the Tennessee Valley?

It's officially gardening season, and roses are showcasing their beautiful blooms from Alabama to Georgia and Tennessee. But before you can expect bouquets coming from your backyard, perhaps a crash course in green thumbing would help. That's where the Tri-State Rose Society comes in.

TRI-STATE ROSE SOCIETY | ROSE TOUR

Many members have found that the benefits of gardening go well beyond blooms and butterflies -- it becomes a stress-reliever.

This Mother's Day weekend, several folks from the group are opening up their private gardens to the public to teach others about their passion, and to hopefully create memories for those spending time with loved ones.

Six gardens will be featured from Hixson, East Brainerd, East Ridge and Soddy Daisy.

The gardens are available to tour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday May 13, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday May 14. There is no charge for the self-guided tour. Any donations will be given to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.