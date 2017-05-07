UPDATE: Power restored after power pole fire in Ringgold - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Power restored after power pole fire in Ringgold

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. Sunday fewer than 5 residents are still without power. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Over 1200 residents in Catoosa County woke up Sunday morning without power.

According to Georgia Power, the power outage is due to a power pole fire early Sunday morning. Officials say a tree fell on a power line that sparked the fire. About 780 residents in the Tennessee Street area are without power and 500 in the Willowind Lane area.

The outage map says power should be restored by 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene of the power pole fire. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.