UPDATE: Power restored after power pole fire in Ringgold

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. Sunday fewer than 5 residents are still without power.

PREVIOUS STORY: Over 1200 residents in Catoosa County woke up Sunday morning without power.

This is the power pole that caught fire. Crabtree Dr to Cherokee Valley is blocked off until repairs are finished. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/PFlqaVy5ly — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) May 7, 2017

According to Georgia Power, the power outage is due to a power pole fire early Sunday morning. Officials say a tree fell on a power line that sparked the fire. About 780 residents in the Tennessee Street area are without power and 500 in the Willowind Lane area.

The outage map says power should be restored by 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene of the power pole fire.