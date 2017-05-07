GHSA Second Round Baseball Highlights and Scores

Many Georgia high school state playoff games were rescheduled to Saturday due to the weather. Below are the second round playoff scores (best of 3):

Class A

Game 1: Clinch Co. 7, Gordon Lee 8

Game 2: Clinch Co. 4, Gordon Lee 11



Game 1: Trion 1, Schley Co. 5

Game 2: Trion 3, Schely Co. 11





Class AA

Game 1: Dade Co. 1, Thomasville 10

Game 2: Dade Co. 3, Thomasville 6





Class AAA

Game 1: Coahulla Creek 3, Pike Co. 2

Game 2: Coahulla Creek 0, Pike Co. 4

Game 3, Coahulla Creek 5, Pike Co. 3



Game 1: Ringgold 4, Appling Co. 0

Game 2: Ringgold 6, Appling Co. 12

Game 3: Monday





Class AAAA

Game 1: Heritage 4, Woodward 5

Game 2: Heritage 12, Woodward 7

Game 3: Heritage 19, Woodward 18



