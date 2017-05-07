GHSA Second Round Baseball Highlights and Scores - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GHSA Second Round Baseball Highlights and Scores

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Many Georgia high school state playoff games were rescheduled to Saturday due to the weather. Below are the second round playoff scores (best of 3):

Class A
Game 1: Clinch Co. 7, Gordon Lee 8
Game 2: Clinch Co. 4, Gordon Lee 11

Game 1: Trion 1, Schley Co. 5
Game 2: Trion 3, Schely Co. 11


Class AA
Game 1: Dade Co. 1, Thomasville 10
Game 2: Dade Co. 3, Thomasville 6


Class AAA
Game 1: Coahulla Creek 3, Pike Co. 2
Game 2: Coahulla Creek 0, Pike Co. 4
Game 3, Coahulla Creek 5, Pike Co. 3

Game 1: Ringgold 4, Appling  Co. 0
Game 2: Ringgold 6, Appling Co. 12
Game 3: Monday


Class AAAA
Game 1: Heritage 4, Woodward 5
Game 2: Heritage 12, Woodward 7
Game 3: Heritage 19, Woodward 18

 

