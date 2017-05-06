Young boy accidentally shoots himself in Bradley County

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances behind a young boy accidentally shooting himself.

A spokesman said it happened at a home on Benton Pike just before 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

A 10-year-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital at Erlanger and is listed in stable condition.

Once deputies finish their investigation, they'll submit their findings to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

