Fire damages Dunlap home, displaces family

By WRCB Staff
DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -

A fire damaged a home in Dunlap and left a family without a place to live.

Dunlap firefighters said the fire happened on West Valley Road on Friday around 10:00 p.m. 

No one was hurt, but the American Red Cross was called in to help the family. 

