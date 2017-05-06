CPD Officer Julie Jacks killed 15 years ago in line of duty

Chattanooga Police are remembering one of their own who was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago.



Officer Julie Jacks was 26 years old when she was murdered on May 6, 2002.



She got into a struggle while trying to capture a man who escaped from a mental facility. Isaac Jones overpowered her and shot Jacks multiple times with her own gun.



He was sentenced to a 25 years in prison.



Jacks was Rookie of the Year in 2001 and left behind her fiance, parents, and two sisters.



A portion of I-24 near the ridge cut was named in her honor in 2008.