UPDATE: Walker County detention officer faces murder charges

A Walker County detention officer faces murder charges in the death of his son.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 30-year-old Lance Wooten was shot in the chest by his father, 58-year-old Pat Wooten, at a home on Hood Avenue.

Law enforcement believe it was the result of a domestic dispute. They said Pat Wooten lived at the home on Hood Avenue.

According to Walker County Messenger, Patrick Lance Wooten was arrested last month for simple battery family violence.

The Chickamauga Police Department originally answered the call and asked for the GBI to investigate. When officers arrived, Wooten's son was already dead.

The 58 year old is being held at the Catoosa County Jail and is charged with one count of malice murder.

The GBI said Pat Wooten was a former Chickamauga police officer and is currently employed as a Walker County detention officer.

Lance Wooten was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur where an autopsy will be performed.

If you have any information about the case, call the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424 or the Chickamauga Police Department at 706-375-3172.

