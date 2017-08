Ludacris will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Saturday, June 10.

The career of the multi-talented CHRIS “LUDACRIS” BRIDGES can best be described as remarkable. Much more than an entertainer, Ludacris has positioned himself to reach the top of various business platforms as well. He is a positive example and powerful icon. Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges is also far from being done changing the game. Ludacris is able to create, reconstruct, and command anything he attaches his name to. With 17 Grammy nominations, he has had the honor of winning three of them. Ludacris has sold over 19.5 million units in the United States, and approximately 7 million overseas.

Ludacris will perform at the Coke Stage at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.