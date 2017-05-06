Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Deacon Bluz & The Holy Smoke Band

Deacon Bluz & The Holy Smoke Band will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Saturday, June 10.

Deacon Bluz and the Holysmoke Band is one of the few remaining blues bands in the southeast who play traditional blues dance music. The band, composed of professional musicians, has been performing since 1997 under the direction of Clark “deacon bluz” White, (B.A., M.A., Ph.D.). An organic public intellectual bluesologist, he is currently directing Blues Chattanooga: Center for Blues Studies.

He is one of the producers of the annual grassroots community-based “Blues in the Knob” sponsored by the Orchard Knob Neighborhood Watch Association. He has taught at Michigan State University, Temple University, Northeastern University, Brown University and Morehouse College (his alma mater Class of 1971). He was also a Visiting Scholar at the WEB DuBois Center for African American Studies at Harvard University and the Delta Cultural and Research Center at Mississippi Valley State University.

Deacon Bluz & The Holy Smoke Band will perform at the Unum Stage at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.