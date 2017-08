Boz Scaggs will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Friday, June 9.

Fans who have followed Scaggs’ remarkable career dating back to his time with the Steve Miller Band and his solo triumphs with such classic albums as Silk Degrees and Middle Man will be just as pleased with his latest work.

“I’m at a point where I’m having a lot of fun with music, more than ever,” Boz Scaggs says about his spellbinding new album, A Fool to Care. “It’s like I’m just going wherever I want to go with it.”

