Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Rickey Thade Cole

Rickey Thade Cole will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Deriving his passion and influence from the greats, Rickey’s influences include Johnny Cash, Brad Paisley, Tom Petty, Waylon Jennings and even The Beatles. To say Rickey has soul, would be an undeniable understatement. When Rickey plays a room, the walls themselves can’t help but listen and soak in every note. His passion for music and people drives him to put his heart into words and to deliver an ever captivating moment in the lives of those he holds in his hands during his set. To play and sing for a living is something every artist dreams, to act on that dream, is something Rickey does.

Rickey Thade Cole will perform at the Chevy Stage at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9 and on the Unum Stage on Saturday, June 10.