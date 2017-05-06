Riverbend Festival 2017: Get to know Boy Named Banjo

Boy Named Banjo will be performing at the Riverbend Festival 2017 on Friday, June 9.

Boy Named Banjo, described by Sonicbids as “Tennessee’s Americana apostles,” is creating a lot of buzz in the southeastern music scene.

Three Nashville natives founded the group in 2011 and released their debut album, The Tanglewood Sessions, before graduating high school. Boy Named Banjo has since performed at Bonnaroo, released its sophomore album, Long Story Short, and received a 2015 nomination for “Best Local Band (Nashville)” by The Tennesseean. Boy Named Banjo is currently touring its new EP – Lost on Main.

Boy Named Banjo will perform at the Unum Stage at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9.