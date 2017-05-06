Lt. Cmdr Tim White relieved during change of command ceremony

A local hero is saying goodbye to the Scenic City.

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander, Tim White, was officially relieved of service during his Change of Command Ceremony at Tivoli Theater on Saturday morning.

READ MORE | One Year Later: LCmdr Tim White stands by his actions of firing his own gun

White's valiant efforts on July 16th in 2015 has touched the lives of many and will never be forgotten.

It's been an emotional journey, White said he will never forget.

"When we came to Chattanooga we expected it to be a very relaxing tour. A lot of family time and a lot of time at home, and it's been a very busy tour, but a very rewarding tour," said White.

White came to the Chattanooga in 2015 as the commanding officer at the Naval Operational Support Center. Two months after his arrival, a gunman attacked the base, and killed five servicemen. During the attack, White returned fire at the 2015 gunman with his personal gun. He admitted his feelings about that day are still fresh.

"I think about July 16 every day, but I want to be thinking about it kind of in a rear mirror and looking forward and moving forward and using that as motivation to be a better person personally," said White.

White tells Channel 3, the community's support has helped him and his fellow officers recover, but it's also what makes saying goodbye hard to do.

"I left my office today knowing that I'm not planning on going back to my office and that was a very emotional time," said White. "You know we see a lot of divisiveness and a lot of fighting in our country and I've never been a part of a community like Chattanooga."

Joseph Tanner, U.S Navy Prospective Commanding Officer, will take over as Lieutenant Commander in Chattanooga. The Ocala, FL native is a 2002 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and his commission in the U.S. Navy.

Tanner's wife and three children join him in his move to Chattanooga.

"He's an amazing officer an amazing leader. I've known him since 1999 when we were at the Naval Academy together and I'm just thrilled I couldn't think of a better person to take my place," said White. "He's got his work cut out for him, but I think he's in a good place."

During the ceremony, Mayor Berke proclaimed May 6th as Lt. Commander Timothy White day. He also gave White a key to the city.

One last gesture from a city and its citizens that White said he will never forget.

"We just love the community we hate to leave we want to stay but life we have to move on we have to continue we hope to come back often."

White was ordered to serve three years in Pensecola, Florida. He says after two years after that tour, he plans to retire to spend more time with his wife and seven children.