Tennessee WR Josh Smith charged with domestic assault

By NBC News

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic assault. The charge stemmed from an incident Friday night with his male roommate at an off-campus house.

The news of the arrest was reported by Jimmy Hyams of WNML 99.1 FM in Knoxville, via Twitter. The roommate in the incident is a long-time friend of Smith’s, according to Hyams.

Smith has been released on a $2,000 bond according to the Knoxville sheriff’s department.

Smith was one of seven players who sat out of the spring football practices with the Vols. Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

