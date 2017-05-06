Tennessee WR Josh Smith charged with domestic assault

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic assault. The charge stemmed from an incident Friday night with his male roommate at an off-campus house.

The news of the arrest was reported by Jimmy Hyams of WNML 99.1 FM in Knoxville, via Twitter. The roommate in the incident is a long-time friend of Smith’s, according to Hyams.

UT senior receiver Josh Smith was arrested early Saturday morning for domestic assault of his male roommate. Smith spent last night in jail — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) May 6, 2017

Smith and his roommate, Kennedy Foster, have been long-time friends; they share an off-campus house. The fight occurred Friday night. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) May 6, 2017

Keith Stewart, Smith family attorney, said he does not believe Josh Smith is guilty of a crime and that Josh has cooperated with officials — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) May 6, 2017

Smith has been released on a $2,000 bond according to the Knoxville sheriff’s department.

Smith was one of seven players who sat out of the spring football practices with the Vols. Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.