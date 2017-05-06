All road surface concrete has been poured in I-85 bridge repair

ATLANTA -- All of the road surface concrete has been poured in the I-85 bridge repair, and contractors are now pouring concrete for the bridge's walls.

According to Dan Garcia with C.W. Matthews, the main contractor in the project, the company finished pouring the road surface on Friday night.

Garcia said the roadway still has to be textured and cured. Once that is complete, contractors will move onto striping and marking the road.

C.W. Matthews is using a concrete mix that cures faster than usual, Garcia said.

"Pouring that final section of concrete is a significant step," said 11Alive's Jerry Carnes, "and they're getting real close to opening this highway back up."

Georgia DOT officials said last week the bridge will reopen by Memorial Day. but contractors have extra financial incentives to beat that deadline.

Since April 25, concrete on four of the six decks have been poured, with the northbound travel lanes already complete.

