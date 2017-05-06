Bills on Georgia medical marijuana, beer sales still in flux

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal still has several days to consider bills approved by lawmakers this year, including items affecting the state's medical marijuana program, craft beer sales and rural health care.

Tuesday marks the deadline for Deal to sign or veto bills. Any legislation that Deal doesn't act on within 40 days of lawmakers' adjournment becomes law without his name.

An expansion of Georgia's medical marijuana law and loosened restrictions on craft breweries are among the bills still under review. Lawmakers also focused on health issues in the state's rural areas, passing bills creating a grant program for struggling rural hospitals and allowing dental hygienists to do some work unsupervised by a dentist.

Supporters of the change say it will help rural areas without local dentists.

