Officials confirm tornadoes touched down in Atlanta area

ATLANTA (AP) - Weather officials have confirmed that two Atlanta-area sites were touched by tornadoes on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Friday in a news release that a tornado with winds of 75-85 mph (121-137 kph) touched down shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday on the north side of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The weather service said it picked up eight to 10 cargo bins weighing up to 500 pounds and tossed several onto a nearby roof. It also snapped two trees and had a path 200 yards long and 50 yards wide.

The weather service also said a tornado with 70 mph (113 kph) winds touched down about 9:40 p.m. Thursday in DeKalb County, where it uprooted some trees.

Local media reported no injuries, but said some flights were delayed at the airport.

