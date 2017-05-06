Jaskin, Schwartz score as Blues beat Predators 2-1 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By Associated Press

By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season and Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner, helping the St. Louis Blues stay alive against the Nashville Predators with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night.

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third on a rebound off a Colton Parayko shot, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Schwartz has a team-high four postseason goals.

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

Game 6 is in Nashville on Sunday.

