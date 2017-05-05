Country music legend Loretta Lynn suffers stroke

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been admitted to a Nashville hospital after suffering a stroke at her Hurricane Mills home Thursday night.

According to Lynn's website, "she is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery."

Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating.

Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

