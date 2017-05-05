Cleveland High seniors wear cap & gown to their old elementary schools

Jared Thomas, an employee at Taco Bell in Ooltewah, was awarded the 2017 Team Tacala Scholarship. According to his mother Jacinda Thomas, Jared is very shy. However, he has found friends at Taco Bell, where he has worked for almost two years. Because of his hard work, he was promoted to a Team Trainer position although he was still in high school. Many of his trainees are older than he is. Jacinda said, "Jared was i...More
Surprising it is that time of year again for Back to School! Here are a list of start dates for schools in our area.More
