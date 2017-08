The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Tunnel Hill Friday afternoon.

The discovery was made in a parking lot of a former business near the intersection of Chattanooga and Campbell Roads.

Detective Rick Swiney tells Channel 3, the body is that of a white female.

The name of the woman and her cause of death are unknown and under investigation.

