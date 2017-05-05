Joey Logano admits penalty is ‘pretty severe’ but focused on moving forward

TALLADEGA, AL (NBC Sports) - Joey Logano said Friday that teams have to “push as hard as we can to be successful and sometimes you go over that line.’’

NASCAR penalized Logano and his team for a suspension issue discovered at the R&D Center after Logano won last weekend at Richmond International Raceway. Logano’s win won’t count toward playoff eligibility and he also won’t receive the five playoff points with a win. Crew chief Todd Gordon was suspended two races and fined $50,000. Logano lost 25 points and the team was docked 25 car owner points.

“The penalty is pretty severe,’’ Logano said at Talladega Superspeedway. “With that being said, it wasn’t like it was a big thing, but the rule is written and it’s black and white. We pushed a little bit too far and we’ll pay that penalty and move on and attack again.’’

Logano noted that teams push the rules so much “because we’re looking for hundredths of a second – every race team is.’’

Logano said twice during his session with the media that the penalty was not related to swerving. Teams have swerved after races to realign their suspensions after a race. NASCAR has penalized some teams for the practice.

He admits losing the five playoff points could be a factor later in the season.

“We’re taking the hit for sure and it’s not going to be easy to overcome it, but, like I said, anytime something like that happens and you get a lot of the knock back from media or fans or whatever you’re gonna hear, it drives you to win a little bit more,’’ Logano said. “We’re looking at the silver lining as something that’s making us drive to win more and make us a little bit more determined to make it happen, so I think we can make up those points with the right attitude.”