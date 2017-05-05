134 laid off as Robertshaw closes doors to Chattanooga plant

A Chattanooga plant announced they will close, leaving more than 100 people without jobs.

Officials with Robertshaw say the plant will close in early 2018.

The company invested more than a million dollars to upgrade their headquarters in Illinois, and officials say that's where they hope to consolidate their management, engineers and back office, according to a news release.

The Chattanooga facility has 134 employees. Robertshaw is offering those employees severance packages and relocation opportunities.

Chattanooga’s kit assemblies will move to Robertshaw’s Brownsville, Texas facility and the light manufacturing will move to its Mexican facilities.

The company provides air conditioners and components.