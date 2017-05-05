Deputies can't find warrant suspect, but sniff out large quantity of weed

Deputies attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant came up empty-handed Thursday.

But as they knocked on doors in the Deerfield Apartments in Fort Payne, AL to find the suspect, they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside one of the apartments.

The obtained a search warrant and discovered a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and money, according to a news release.

Arrested was Demarcus Lorenzo Warren, who was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first degree and Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warren was transported to the Fort Payne City jail.