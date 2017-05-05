Deputies can't find warrant suspect, but sniff out large quantit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deputies can't find warrant suspect, but sniff out large quantity of weed

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
FORT PAYNE, AL (WRCB) -

Deputies attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant came up empty-handed Thursday.

But as they knocked on doors in the Deerfield Apartments in Fort Payne, AL to find the suspect, they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside one of the apartments.

The obtained a search warrant and discovered a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and money, according to a news release.

Arrested was Demarcus Lorenzo Warren, who was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first degree and Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Warren was transported to the Fort Payne City jail.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.