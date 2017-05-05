Mystery illness sickens college baseball players, coaches

MONTGOMERY, AL (AP) - Authorities say dozens of athletes and coaches from across the South have been sickened at a college baseball tournament in Alabama, and the cause is a mystery.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said those affected by the outbreak are from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

WSFA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pd25JI ) that the athletes and coaches were competing at a tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, when they fell ill.

State health officials say they've confirmed 25 and 30 reports of gastrointestinal illness with symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. They said some of those sickened had to go to emergency rooms.

Southern States Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Hall said each of eight teams has at least one or multiple players or coaches affected.

The conference's championship tournament is scheduled to continue through Saturday.

Those affected are urged to drink plenty of fluids, use soap and water to wash hands, and stay home if they are ill. If symptoms worsen, they should seek medical attention.

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/

